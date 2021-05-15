Warm with increasing clouds today; Chance of rain begins overnight

Today will be warm with rising clouds throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 72 degrees.
There will be a chance of rain starting around midnight and continuing into Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 54 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a chance of rain throughout the day and night, with showers becoming likely after midnight.
Temperatures will reach up around 71 degrees during the day, then fall to around 55 degrees overnight.
Rain chances will continue all day Monday, the NWS predicted, before finally lessening in the evening, although there will still be a chance of rain throughout the night.
Highs on Monday will be around 69 degrees, then fall to around 57 degrees Monday night.