Warm with clearing skies today; Rain expected later Friday

Today will be warm with clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 52 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase again during the day on Friday, as temperatures rise to around 78 degrees.

Starting around dark, though, showers will be likely, with a slight chance of thunderstorms starting late in the evening. The chance of storms will fall away a few hours after midnight, but the rain is expected to continue through morning.

Lows on Friday will be around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be chilly, windy and rainy, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm around noon. Overnight, it will still be blustery, and showers will be likely until after midnight before chances fall.

High temperatures on Saturday will be around 65 degrees, falling to a low around 49 degrees overnight.

