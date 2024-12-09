On and off rain showers today with mild temps through Tuesday

Rain showers and mild temperatures will settle in for the week with the occasional chances of snow in between.

There’ll be rain before the afternoon, followed by a chance of a drizzle between 12 and 5 p.m., with a slight chance of additional rain after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will rise near 56 degrees with light but varied winds to accompany it.

Tonight brings a chance of rain drizzle before 7 p.m., followed by additional rain later on in the night. Temperatures will drop down to 42 degrees.

On Tuesday, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of precipitation and a high of 50 degrees. Tuesday night will remain mostly overcast with slight chances of rain and snow. The lows will fall near 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs will be near 32 degrees, while the lows fall into the teens over a mostly overcast night.

Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs around 27 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night as lows drop down to 15 degrees.

