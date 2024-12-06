Sunny, cold today; Chilly, breezy weather expected over weekend

Saturday will be sunny, a little warmer and breezy, with highs around 41 degrees and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Breezy winds will continue through the night as temperatures dip to around 32 degrees.

On Sunday, breezy winds will continue and clouds will build up in the afternoon, accompanied by a slight chance of showers. Soon after sunset, showers will be likely, and the rain is expected to continue through morning on Monday.

Highs on Sunday will be around 51 degrees, dipping to around 42 degrees overnight.