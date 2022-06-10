springfield-news-sun logo
Warm today with showers starting this afternoon, evening

ajc.com

Weather
By
20 minutes ago

It will be partly cloudy to start today, but clouds will gradually increase ahead of a chance of showers starting in the afternoon, with rain becoming likely in the late evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening that will drop away shortly after dark.

Showers will continue through most of the night before rain chances gradually fall in the early-morning hours of Saturday.

Highs will be 76 degrees and lows will be around 59 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a chance of rain that will gradually trail off before dark, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, with a high around 77 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy but calm, with lows around 60 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a chance of showers throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs will climb a little higher, to around 83 degrees, with a low around 65 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

