Warm today with rain, thunderstorms this afternoon

Today there will be increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 87 degrees.
[7:21 PM] A boundary to our north will sag south through our forecast area tomorrow, increasing shower/storm chances Wednesday afternoon and evening, particularly north of the I-70 corridor. pic.twitter.com/qJEtuCs4sU— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 23, 2024
Rain and storm chances will dip in the evening, but there will still be a chance of both throughout the night. Skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will fall to around 64 degrees.
On Thursday, clouds will gradually decrease, but there will be a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, falling away around nightfall. Highs will be around 85 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 85 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, cool night with lows around 62 degrees.
