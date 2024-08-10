Warm, sunny weather expected through weekend

This weekend will be warm and sunny, with temperatures in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be sunny with highs around 78 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 56 degrees.
Sunday will be similar, with highs around 78 degrees under sunny skies.
There will be a few more clouds on Sunday night, for partly cloudy skies and a low around 59 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs again around 78 degrees, though Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 60 degrees.
