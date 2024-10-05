Warm, sunny this weekend ahead of cooler start next week

Overnight, it will be clear and cool, with lows around 59 degrees.

Sunday will also be sunny and warm, but joined by breezy winds with gusts as high as 26 mph. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear and chilly, with lows around 47 degrees. There will still be some breezy winds just after dark but they will gradually lessen as the night goes on.

Monday will be sunny but cool, with highs around 69 degrees, the NWS said, followed by a chilly, clear night with lows around 43 degrees.