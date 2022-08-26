Warm, partly cloudy with chance of showers, storms today

There will be a chance of showers for most of the day today, as well as a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy today with a high around 86 degrees.
Clouds will decrease in the afternoon and evening for mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be around 64 degrees.
On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with a high around 86 degrees. There will be a few more clouds on Saturday night with lows around 65 degrees.
It will be hot on Sunday, with a high nearing 91 degrees. Clouds will gradually increase ahead of a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, joined by a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening before precipitation chances drop off around dark.
Sunday night will bring more clouds, with a chance of rain beginning again after midnight and continuing through sunrise.
Lows will be around 71 degrees.
