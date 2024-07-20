Warm, largely sunny for weekend; Rain chances return Monday

Weather
By
47 minutes ago
X

This weekend will be warm and sunny for the most part, before a chance of rain returns on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today, skies will be sunny, with a high around 86 degrees. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds for partly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs again reaching around 86 degrees, and then on Sunday night clouds will increase further for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 66 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

The rain and storm chances will continue through the night on Monday as temperatures dip to around 68 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

