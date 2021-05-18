Warm, cloudy with slight chance of rain, storms today

Today will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a slight chance of rain for most of the day and a chance for some thunder in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 76 degrees.
Tonight, rain chances will fade as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. Clouds will also decrease overnight for partly sunny skies by morning on Wednesday.
Soon after dawn on Wednesday, the slight chances of rain will return, again with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Once more rain chances will fall away around dark.
Skies will be partly cloudy during both the day and night, with highs around 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 86 degrees.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.