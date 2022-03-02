Warm, breezy today with slight chance for rain tonight

It will be warm and breezy today, with isolated gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon and increasing clouds during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
Tonight, there will be a slight chance of rain after dark, which will fall away around midnight. Clouds are expected to dip after the rain ends, but increase again for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Thursday.
Lows will be around 30 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy and colder, with a high around 40 degrees. Clouds will gradually decrease over Thursday night as temperatures fall to around 27 degrees.
Clouds are expected to increase again on Friday for mostly cloudy skies overnight.
Highs will be around 49 degrees, falling to a low around 38 degrees overnight.
