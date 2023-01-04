Warm, breezy today with chance of rain in morning

Today, there will be a chance of rain in the morning, followed by clearing skies, warm temperatures and breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 61 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
There will be a few more clouds overnight as temperatures drop down to around 35 degrees.
Thursday will start out partly cloudy and breezy, with clouds increasing throughout the day. There will also be a slight chance of rain in the afternoon that will continue through nightfall.
Highs on Thursday will be much colder, reaching up around 44 degrees.
Overnight, though, lows around 32 degrees mean that a chance of rain after dark will mix with a chance of snow in the late evening. Precipitation chances will drop away around midnight.
Friday will be cloudy and cold, with highs around 39 degrees.
Overnight there will be a chance of snow starting after midnight and mixing with a chance of rain starting around 3 a.m.
A mix of rain and snow is likely before dawn on Saturday.
Lows on Friday night will be around 32 degrees.
