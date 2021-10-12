Warm, breezy today; Rain expected to return late this week

After some overnight rain, today will be warm and breezy as a cold front gradually moves out of the area by this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will gradually clear during the day, and highs will be around 74 degrees.
Tonight winds will calm and skies will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 54 degrees.
Tomorrow, highs will again rise to around 79 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Clouds will build up again after dark, with a slight chance of showers beginning a few hours after midnight. Lows will be around 65 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be warm with a high around 83 degrees as rain chances gradually continue to rise, for a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 62 degrees.