Warm and partly sunny today, a chance of rain Tuesday

This week will be seasonably warm with possible scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
Today brings a partly sunny, with a high of 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear with a low falling around 51 degrees.
A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms may occur Tuesday afternoon but otherwise will be partly sunny throughout the day.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows dipping into into the 50s overnight. Some precipitation and thunderstorms are possible overnight but will mostly be cloudy.
Wednesday reigns with a partly sunny horizon and warm temperatures. The high of the day will be near 79 degrees and the low will fall around 57 degrees Wednesday night.
Conditions overnight will be mostly clear but moderate.
Rain shower chances return Thursday afternoon along with the possibility of thunderstorms. Sunny skies strike, with a very high temperature of 87 degrees.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m.
It’ll be partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees Thursday night.
