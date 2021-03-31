Unseasonably cold temps move into region; chance for snow flurries tonight

Temperatures will continue to drop Thursday. With high temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 30s, some communities will be close to record low temperatures for Thursday’s high, according to NWS. It will also be cloudy, with another chance for some light snow.

Cold weather will continue overnight Thursday and into Friday, with low temperatures falling into lower 20s and even some upper teens. A Freeze Watch has been issued for communities along the Ohio River.

Though the sun will return Friday, it will still be chilly compared to normal April weather. High temperatures will mainly range from the low to mid 40s.

Following Friday, a warming trend is expected for the region. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the 50s and 60s on Saturday and by Monday and Tuesday temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s.