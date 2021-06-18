springfield-news-sun logo
Tornado confirmed near Fort Recovery, NWS says

FILE PHOTO

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Severe storms Friday afternoon touched off Ohio’s first tornado of the year.

Radar indicated a tornado at 4:11 p.m. in Mercer County.

“A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Fort Recovery, moving east at 30 mph,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.

There have been multiple reports of damage to structures, likely caused by the tornado, in the Fort Recovery area.

The Mercer County emergency manager passed on a report to the weather service from a local fire department about the tornado spotted northwest of Fort Recovery at Park and State Line roads.

The storm also produced hail between 1 and 1½ inches in diameter, according to the NWS.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

