Today will be warmest of the week; snow possible over weekend

A midweek temperature bump arrives today with sunny skies and highs above average in the mid-40s.
For those who have not yet taken down outdoor Christmas decorations, today will be one of the last days in the near future that will be dry and with above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
If you needed some motivation to take down the holiday decorations...the warmest temperatures of the week will be Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jzOwdmYIvh— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 11, 2022
More clouds move in for tonight, which will have an overnight low around 31 degrees.
There is a slight chance of rain or possibly flurries in some spots before 11 a.m. Thursday, then a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy but not as warm with a high around 40 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.
Skies will be partly sunny Friday but chillier to end the workweek with a high in the lower to mid-30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 20 degrees.
Weather models are showing the possibility for snow this weekend, with a better potential on Sunday. Even without snow, it definitely will be getting colder.
