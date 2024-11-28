Thanksgiving weather: Early wintry precipitation, then chilly, mostly cloudy

Overnight wintry precipitation and light snow this morning may cause some minor holiday travel impacts, but otherwise today will be chilly with gradually decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 44 degrees.

Tonight, there will be a slight chance of rain that will change to a slight chance of snow as temperatures fall overnight before falling away in the early-morning hours on Friday. Lows will be around 25 degrees.