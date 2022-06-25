springfield-news-sun logo
X

Temps push back into 90s today, prompt air quality alert

Jahleel Boyd and his grandmother, Sharon McGee enjoy some shade at RiverScape in downtown Dayton. McGee said they walked the river walk looking at the ducks and geese until they needed a break from the heat. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Jahleel Boyd and his grandmother, Sharon McGee enjoy some shade at RiverScape in downtown Dayton. McGee said they walked the river walk looking at the ducks and geese until they needed a break from the heat. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Weather
By
58 minutes ago
Rain chances return tonight.

It will be hotter today with high temperatures pushing back into the 90s before rain chances return tonight and again Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will increase through the day, which will have a high near 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for today because weather conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone, or smog, to form. The Air Quality Index forecast for today is 101; any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according air pollution control agencies.

ExploreRELATED: Air quality alert in effect for Saturday

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 91 on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m. with the chance of showers and storms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the NWS says. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low in the lower 60s.

The new workweek will be sunny and not as hot to start with highs expected in the 80s that will push into the 90s by Thursday.

In Other News
1
Sunny and slightly warmer today; rain chances return Sunday
2
Heat wave breaks; Cooler, drier conditions today
3
Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here’s the difference and tips on how to...
4
Cold front moves through region as rain chances end
5
First day of summer kicks off with heat wave

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top