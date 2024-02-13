Sunshine in the forecast today, Valentine’s Day; rain returns Thursday

Some clouds will move in for partly cloudy skies tonight with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Valentine’s Day will be sunny and a tad warmer, with a high near 48 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 34 degrees.

Rain is likely Thursday, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high near 41 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy. There is a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. followed by a chance of snow. The low temperature over night will be around 26 degrees.

Sunny skies are in the weekend forecast with a high near 36 Saturday and a high near 46 Sunday.