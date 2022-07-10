springfield-news-sun logo
Sunshine and warm temperatures expected today; this week

Today will be sunny and warm with highs reaching 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Conditions remain dry and isolated overnight with skies being mostly clear. The low temperature will be around 64 degrees.

Bright sunshine marks the start of the work week. The high will be 89 degrees.

Monday night sees wisps of clouds decorating the blue skies with a partial cloudy forecast. The lows will be in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with highs reaching 88 degrees. The day may also bring a 30% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling in the low 60′s.

Wednesday brings a mostly sunny day with highs near 85 degrees. Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear with a low of 62 degrees.

