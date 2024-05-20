Sunny with hot, hot temps today, Tuesday

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 89 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The low will fall around 71 degrees.

The next widespread chance for showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Wednesday night with the approach and passage of a cold front, the NWS said. Highs will be near 86 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 63 degrees.

Severe weather will be possible on Wednesday. One or more rounds of showers and storms are likely Wednesday-Wednesday night. Some severe storms will be possible during this time, with damaging winds and flooding a possibility. pic.twitter.com/8FIduawB9G — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 19, 2024

Mostly sunny skies occur Thursday with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear but cool with a low of 56 degrees.

Slightly cooler and drier conditions are in store for the end of workweek.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.