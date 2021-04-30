Sunny, windy, cool for weekend; Frost Advisory overnight

Winds will decrease some for Saturday night, though there will still be some light winds throughout. Lows will be around 56 degrees.

On Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures rise to around 78 degrees. Winds will again increase through the morning for breezy conditions and gusts as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.

Starting around dark, a chance of rain will start and increase throughout the night, becoming likely in the early-morning hours on Monday and continuing throughout the day.

Overnight lows will be around 61 degrees.