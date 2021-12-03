Sunny, warmer than normal today; Rain expected over weekend

It will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm today, with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to a low around 34 degrees.
Saturday will again be mostly sunny but a little cooler, with highs around 49 degrees.
Overnight, temperatures will dip down around freezing, with lows near 31 degrees. Clouds will start to increase after midnight, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Sunday.
Clouds will continue to increase during the day on Sunday, with a chance of rain beginning soon after sunrise and continuing to rise throughout the day, making showers likely around the evening commute.
Rain chances will be accompanied by increasing winds, for breezy winds around 16 mph around dark.
The rain will continue through most of a breezy night, before rain chances fall away around dawn on Monday.
Highs on Sunday will be well above normal at around 57 degrees, falling to a low around 36 degrees overnight.
