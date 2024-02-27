Sunny, warm today; showers, storms arrive this evening into tonight

Risk for severe weather is low, mainly a chance for small hail, NWS says.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Skies will be sunny through the afternoon with highs well above seasonal norms in the upper 60s to lower 70s before showers and thunderstorms arrive this evening and tonight as a cold front moves through the region.

The high temperature will be near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. today, then a slight chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m.

However, showers and storms are likely this evening, which will be breezy with gusts as high as 37 mph.

The risk for severe weather is low, but there is a chance of small hail, the NWS said.

The overnight low will be around 55 degrees, with more showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m.

Showers and storms will continue Wednesday before 2 p.m. followed by a chance of showers. It will be cooler but still above normal with a high near 57 degrees. It also will remain breezy with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and much colder with an overnight low around 21 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 28 mph are possible.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a nigh near 49 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies continue for Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 40 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

