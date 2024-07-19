Sunny, warm to end the week

To end the week, it will be sunny and warm, with highs steadily climbing through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 82 degrees. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
On Saturday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs rising to around 86 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 63 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high around 88 degrees.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
