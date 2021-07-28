Sunny today with Air Quality Alert in effect; Storms with possible tornado tomorrow

Highs will be around 91 degrees, with an overnight low around 71 degrees.

Beginning just before dawn on Thursday, the NWS predicted a system of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area, for a chance of rain and storms throughout the day.

The NWS predicted these will weaken enough to allow new thunderstorms to develop by early afternoon along I-70, which will spread south through the afternoon and evening.

During these storms, the NWS said there maybe damaging winds, and possibly even large hail or a tornado or two.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will decrease Thursday night as the cold front moves out of the area, leaving cooler and drier air behind.

Highs on Thursday will be around 91 degrees, with a heat index as high as 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures will cool, however, to around 68 degrees.

On Friday, clouds will decrease again for mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to a high around 81 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.