Sunny today; expected rain mid-week

Wednesday brings additional precipitation with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. The high of the day is 68 degrees.

Scattered rain showers has the potential to affect Wednesday night before 2 a.m. Overall, the weather will be mostly cloudy with a low of 41 degrees.

Thursday involves the potential of even more rain, likely after 8 a.m. The chance of rain is 40%. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees.

Thursday night sees a low temperature of 37 degrees, scattered rain showers and will be mostly cloudy.

A high possibility of more rain will go on from Friday into the weekend.