Sunny skies, sunny days ahead today and this week

High pressure in the region begins this week and will lead to drier conditions with seasonable temperatures until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be sunny and warm with a high near 84 degrees. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with a low around 59 degrees.

Tuesday will be bright sunshine and warm temps with highs in the mid-80s, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low of 60 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid-80s for Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies, followed by a 40% chance of showers and storms overnight. Despite the small chance of rain, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cool with a low of 64 degrees.

More humid airmass will return toward the end of the workweek, bringing with it renewed chances for showers and storms, according to the NWS.

Thursday has a 50% chance of precipitation along with thunderstorms but otherwise will be partly sunny throughout the day. The high will be near 84 degrees.

Thursday night has a chance of showers and storms with a mostly cloudy forecast expected. The low will be around 69 degrees.

Rain is possible Friday with dry conditions and sunny skies returning for the weekend.

