Sunny, mild today, with highs in low 70s

Today will be sunny and mild, with highs around 73 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[5:20 AM] It's like when a record player gets stuck on the same song, on repeat mode. But you don't mind, because it's a great song anyway. That sums up this forecast. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/V8M7mCmCp6— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 8, 2024
Tomorrow will be similar, with sunny skies and highs around 71 degrees, then clear skies overnight with lows around 44 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and a little warmer, with temperatures rising to around 75 degrees during the day and falling to 54 degrees overnight.
