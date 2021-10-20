Sunny, mild today; Rain, cooling temperatures expected through end of week

Thursday night will be quieter as skies build back up to mostly cloudy by dawn.

Highs on Thursday will be around 70 degrees, falling to a low around 51 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloud and chilly, with a high around 60 degrees. The NWS forecast a secondary cold front will push through in the afternoon, bringing a slight chance of showers which will drop away around dark.

Friday night clouds will gradually decrease, for partly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday. Temperatures will drop down to a low around 44 degrees.