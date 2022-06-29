Sunny, hotter today; Air Quality Alert again in effect for Butler, Warren counties

Temperatures will trend higher each day through Friday, with highs back in the 90s by the end of the workweek before a cold front brings the next chance for rain.
After a cool morning with patchy fog before 9 a.m., it will be sunny and more humid today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect again today for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southern Ohio Air Pollution Control Agency due to expected ground-level ozone, or smog.
After a cool start, sunny and dry conditions will allow temperatures to warm to near normal values by Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/GZzJybLPKm— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 28, 2022
Skies remain clear Wednesday night, but humidity levels will continue to increase, preventing the overnight low from dipping below the lower 60s.
It will be sunny and hotter for Thursday with the high near 93 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear Thursday night with an overnight low around 69 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night, with an overnight chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms and low temperatures around 69 degrees.
Showers are possible for the Fourth of July weekend, especially Saturday. However, Independence Day on Monday is expected to be dry with clear skies and temperatures near 90 degrees.
