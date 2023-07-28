X

Sunny, hot today; Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning for some

Weather
By
48 minutes ago
Air Quality Alert in effect for Butler, Warren counties

Today will be sunny and hot, with highs around 96 degrees and heat index values rising to around 105 degrees.

ExploreThe heat index, explained

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until noon for Butler, Montgomery and Warren counties, after which there will be an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 9 p.m.

The advisory and warning are due to the extreme heat and humidity, which will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for people working outside or joining in outdoor activities.

To help with the heat, the NWS advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, take extra precautions when spending time outside, such as rescheduling strenuous activities for the early morning or evening and wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

ExploreHeat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here’s the difference and tips on how to stay safe

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect today for Butler and Warren Counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. The agency said it expects to see air pollution deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Residents are encouraged to limit their time outdoors, especially children, elderly adults and people with respiratory or cardiac illnesses. The agency also asked residents to help reduce pollution by limiting the use of gasoline-powered modes of transportation and tools and avoiding using oil-based paints and stains.

This evening, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will continue through the night. Lows will be around 75 degrees.

Saturday will be hot again, with highs around 94 degrees and heat index values reaching as high as 106 degrees.

ExploreKeep cool in Dayton at rec centers, splash pads amid dangerous heat

The chance of showers and thunderstorms from overnight will continue through the morning, with rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Starting shortly before dark that will fall to a chance of rain and storms before trailing off around midnight.

Otherwise, Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with lows falling to around 68 degrees.

On Sunday, clouds will decrease for mostly sunny skies and highs around 85 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool, with lows around 60 degrees.

In Other News
1
Showers, storms for some this evening; Partly cloudy, warm overnight
2
Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: What’s the difference and how to stay...
3
Severe weather threat diminishes; Heat advisory issued for Thursday...
4
Hot, sunny today; Chance of rain, heat index around 100 Wednesday
5
Storms prompt watch, warning, flood watches across area

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top