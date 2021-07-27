Sunny, hot today; Air Quality Alert in effect

Wednesday will also be hot, but increased humidity will bring a few more clouds and a slightly higher heat index. Highs will be around 91 degrees, with a heat index in the mid-90s.

Wednesday night clouds will continue to increase, with a low temperature around 71 degrees.

Thursday, the NWS predicted there will be showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the area from the north. A few of the storms could be strong to severe and could bring some stronger wind.

The NWS predicted rain and storm chances will fall overnight, trailing off throughout the early-morning hours.

Highs on Thursday will be around 90 degrees, falling to a low around 67 degrees overnight.