Sunny, hot today; Air Quality Alert in effect

Today will be sunny and hot, with highs around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight tonight, issued by the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. Both agencies predicted that air pollution will reach levels deemed “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” such as children, elderly adults and people with respiratory and cardiac illnesses.

Members of the public, especially those in those sensitive groups, are encouraged to limit outdoor exertion, as well as to take steps to limit air pollution like taking the bus or carpooling, refueling vehicles after 6 p.m. and avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment and oil-based paints and stains.

Tonight, clouds will increase, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be around 66 degrees.

On Friday, there will be a lingering chance of rain and storms until mid-afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will gradually clear during the day as highs reach up around 86 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 86 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 62 degrees.

