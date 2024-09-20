Sunny, hot today; Chance for showers, isolated storms tonight

It will be sunny and hot today with a chance for showers and isolated storms late this evening into the overnight hours.
The high for today is expected near 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. The overnight low will fall to around 68 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday, which won’t be as hot with a high near 89 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. followed by a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. followed by a chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. through Monday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.
A chance of showers is in the forecast through Wednesday night, according to the NWS.
The Climate Prediction Center shows potential for wetter than normal conditions from Sept 24-28. Models are producing a larger-scale system that could bring much needed rainfall to our region early next week. The latest US drought monitor update will be posted later this AM. pic.twitter.com/6X6YOBuOOa— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 19, 2024
