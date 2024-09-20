Sunny, hot today; Chance for showers, isolated storms tonight

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. The overnight low will fall to around 68 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday, which won’t be as hot with a high near 89 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. followed by a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. followed by a chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. through Monday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.

A chance of showers is in the forecast through Wednesday night, according to the NWS.