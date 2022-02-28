Sunny days and warm-up incoming this week

Colder weather settles in for the night with a low of 33 degrees. Partly clouds mark the horizon.

Wednesday is mostly sunny and relatively warm, bringing a high of 57.

The night is partly cloudy with a low of 35 degrees.

Thursday rolls in with partial sunshine and somewhat warm weather. The high of the day will be 43 degrees.

Cooler temperatures mark Thursday night with a low of 28. Night time will be mostly cloudy.

Warmish weather is expected for the remainder of the week but possible rain may mark the incoming weekend.