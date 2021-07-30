Mostly sunny, cooler to end week; Rain possible Sunday

Today will be mostly sunny, drier and cooler as a cold front pushes into the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 79 degrees.
Tonight there will be more clouds, which will build up in the early-morning hours. Low temperatures will be around 59 degrees.
On Saturday, there will be more clouds, but temperatures will be about the same, with highs near 80 degrees.
Saturday night, clouds will decrease again as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.
On Sunday, the NWS predicted a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny, with a high around 82 degrees.
Sunday night, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall to a low around 58 degrees.