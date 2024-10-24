Sunny, cool today; Chance of rain tomorrow

Cox Arboretum Metro Park is full of fall colors, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Cox Arboretum Metro Park is full of fall colors, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Weather
By
17 minutes ago
X

Today will be sunny and cool, with highs around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and mild, with a chance of showers during the day that will trail off after sunset. Highs will be around 73 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to around 45 degrees.

On Saturday it will be sunny and cool again, with highs around 63 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, cold night with lows around 36 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny, warm, breezy today with chance of afternoon sprinkles
2
Sunny, warm today; Gusty winds overnight
3
Sunny skies and unseasonably high temps continue today, Tuesday
4
Sunny but above normal temps today, clear skies overnight
5
Sunny, mild weather expected this weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.