Sunny, cool today; Rain returns tomorrow

Dec 17, 2024
Today will be sunny and cool, with highs around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of rain starting after midnight and showers likely a few hours before sunrise on Wednesday.

Highs will be around 50 degrees, and lows will be around 34 degrees.

Rain will be likely through Wednesday morning, falling to a chance of showers in the afternoon that will trail off in the evening. Snow flurries could mix in with showers in the central Ohio area.

Highs will be around 43 degrees on Wednesday, falling to around 29 degrees overnight.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chill, with highs around 40 degrees.

On Thursday night, there will be a chance of showers or snow flurries throughout the night with lows around 30 degrees.

