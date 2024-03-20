BreakingNews
Sunny, cool, breezy today; Freezing cold overnight

Today will be sunny and breezy, with highs around 48 degrees and gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with lows around 23 degrees.

There will be some more clouds tomorrow, but skies will still be mostly sunny with highs around 43 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dipping down below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Friday, with a chance of rain for most of the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 54 degrees.

Rain chances will continue overnight, tapering off before dawn on Saturday. Lows will be cold, but stay above freezing at around 37 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

