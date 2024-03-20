Sunny, cool, breezy today; Freezing cold overnight

There will be some more clouds tomorrow, but skies will still be mostly sunny with highs around 43 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dipping down below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Friday, with a chance of rain for most of the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 54 degrees.

Rain chances will continue overnight, tapering off before dawn on Saturday. Lows will be cold, but stay above freezing at around 37 degrees.