Sunny, chilly today; partly cloudy, cold overnight

ajc.com

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be sunny but chilly, followed by a partly cloudy, cold night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 62 degrees, falling to lows around 35 degrees overnight.

Sunday’s forecast will be similar to today’s, with sunny skies and highs around 62 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear with lows around 36 degrees.

Monday will be mild with increasing clouds during the day for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Highs will be around 71 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with lows dipping to around 55 degrees.

In Other News
1
Chance of showers, afternoon thunderstorms today
2
Sunny, cool today; Chance of rain Friday
3
Mostly sunny, warm, breezy today with chance of afternoon sprinkles
4
Sunny, warm today; Gusty winds overnight
5
Sunny skies and unseasonably high temps continue today, Tuesday

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.