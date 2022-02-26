Sunny, chilly through weekend

Hamburger icon
It will be mostly sunny as clouds decrease today and mostly clear overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures will be cold, with highs around 35 degrees and lows around 23 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and warmer, with a high around 40 degrees. There will be a few clouds Sunday night but it will still be mostly clear as temperatures fall to a low around 21 degrees.

To start the work week, Monday will be sunny and chilly, with a high around 40 degrees. Clouds will increase quickly in the afternoon, then gradually overnight as temperatures drop to around 28 degrees.

