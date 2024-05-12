Sunny but warm today, mostly clear skies tonight

Sunny skies brighten up today with highs in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear but cool with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday brings a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m., but otherwise will be partly sunny. Highs will be around 80 degrees, while the lows will fall around 60 degrees overnight.
Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Monday night as well. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, additional rain showers with a possible thunderstorm may occur. The high will be near 72 degrees. Tuesday night will be rainy with thunderstorms possible. The low will fall around 58 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny but warm with highs in the mid-70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.
About the Author