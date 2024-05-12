Sunny but warm today, mostly clear skies tonight

Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Monday night as well. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, additional rain showers with a possible thunderstorm may occur. The high will be near 72 degrees. Tuesday night will be rainy with thunderstorms possible. The low will fall around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but warm with highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.