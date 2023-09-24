Sunny but warm today, Monday

High pressure and a dry airmass will remain in place across the region through the weekend with chances for rain to increase midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Sunny skies mark a warm and lightly breezy day with highs in the upper 70s, followed by a cool but partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 79 degrees. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and cool conditions once more. The low will fall around 59 degrees.

A chance of showers is possible Tuesday afternoon but will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be near 81 degrees for the highs with an overnight low of 61 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of precipitation.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday but otherwise will be partly sunny. The high will be near 76 degrees with an overnight low of 60 degrees.

Conditions on Wednesday night will involve increasing clouds, however.