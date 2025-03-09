Sunny but warm-like today, chilly temps resume tonight

Monday brings sunny skies with highs of 64 degrees, followed by a clear overnight as lows drop down into the mid-40s.

On Tuesday, sunny skies will beckon with highs near 68 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but mild as lows fall back into the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs around 65 degrees.

Lows will dip to 46 degrees over a mostly overcast sky for the night.