Sunny with cooler weather ahead of warmup for workweek

After a chilly start, mostly sunny skies will warm us up into the lower 70s by afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IrMVmu79u1 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 8, 2024

Monday will be sunny and warm with highs around 83 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows around 54 degrees.

On Tuesday, sunny skies persist with higher temperatures in the upper 80s. Tuesday night will be clear but cool as lows drop down into the upper 50s.

Wednesday brings more sunny skies and very hot conditions as highs rise around 92 degrees. Mostly overcast skies are in the forecast for Wednesday night with an overnight low around 60 degrees.