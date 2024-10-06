Sunny but hot today, cooler temps overnight

Dry conditions will continue overnight into this morning as high pressure pushes across the Great Lakes.
Today will be sunny but hot with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear as temperatures fall low around 47 degrees.
Cooler temperatures resume this week with highs in the upper 60s for Monday with sunny skies. Monday night will be clear but cool with lows around 43 degrees.
On Tuesday, sunny skies and moderate temperatures continue with highs around 70 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be clear but cool as lows dip to 44 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 70 degrees, followed by a clear overnight and a low of 43 degrees.
