Sunny, breezy, mild today; Warm with chance of afternoon rain tomorrow

Today will be sunny, breezy and mild, with highs around 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight there will be increasing clouds as temperatures drop to around 50 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and windy, with highs around 78 degrees and gusts as high as 30 mph. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon that will continue until around midnight before trailing off.

Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

On Monday, skies will be sunny again with temperatures rising to around 76 degrees.

Clouds will increase Monday night, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting again after midnight. Lows will be around 56 degrees.

